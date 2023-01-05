Message forthe people' messing up we minds'

THE EDITOR: Do we need Black Stalin to wait by the heavenly gates, with Peter, for the young bandits who are killing each other and members of the public and generally "messing up we minds" here in TT?

Stalin will ask them why they want to die before age 25. Age 35. Some of them younger than that. What is the point of messing up the minds of their mothers, sisters, girlfriends, aunts and grandmothers? Bandits have family too.

This talk about gang members killing each other for turf is serious business. If more that 400 of the 600 murders recorded in 2022 are gang-related, it sounds so sick-minded. With members of the public getting caught up in the mayhem it is a very, very sad situation for all concerned.

Murder most foul is also allegedly being used as a political tool. Is the black man being accused, unfairly, as the only TT citizens wallowing in corruption? Should not every nasty-minded, wicked, thieving person not stand up and be counted?

Will Peter and Black Stalin be waiting by the pearly gates to burn wicked people masquerading as being holier than thou? This is TT where we have plenty of people posing as innocent, until Peter and Stalin catch them out.

But meanwhile, down here in TT, how about some young people consider if they really want to die before Carnival.

No chance to see the Panorama finals and lime by the Queen's Park Savannah. No chance to lime by all the street parties throughout the country. No chance to enjoy life and drink some really cold beers. No time to dress in the latest threads.

Why would anybody want to die young? For what? Money that you cannot take with you?

We all want to have a really good time for this "Mother of all Carnivals." And, as we say in local parlance, de fete and them done start already.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin