Hummingbirds into Namalco U23 Cup final

Scarlet Ibis batsman Sion Hackett plays a stroke against Masqueraders during the NAMALCO under 23 CUP match at the National Cricket centre, Balmain Couva, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

HUMMINGBIRDS advanced to Saturday’s Namalco U23 Cup final after registering a 61-run victory over Flamingos in their final preliminary round match at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, on Wednesday.

In the other contest at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, a powerful and unbeaten knock of 108 runs from Joshua James lifted Masqueraders to a 23-run triumph over Scarlet Ibis to seal their first win of the tournament.

This result, however, shook the standings and up to press time on Wednesday, it was unclear which team would join Hummingbirds in the title match.

This comes since Masqueraders and Flamingos share the same win record in the U23 Cup. Both teams have one win, and one loss and had their opening clash against each other abandoned because of a wet outfield.

Up to press time last night, match officials were still calculating which team possessed the faster net run rate. The better team meets Hummingbirds in the final.

At Preysal, Hummingbirds were sent in to bat and were dismissed for 259 in 49.4 overs. They batted well, with Antonio Gomez (68) top scoring and assisted by skipper Cephas Cooper (52), Mbeki Joseph (26) and Kyle Roopchand and Nicholas Ali, who both scored 25.

Flamingos’ Justin Manick (3/35), captain Matthew Patrick (2/36) and Sameer Ali (2/41) led the wicket-takers.

In reply, Aaron Bankay (87) and Patrick (43) looked good with the bat but their efforts were in vain as Flamingos lost their last seven wickets for just 17 runs, as they capitulated for 198 in 41.3 overs.

Hummingbirds’ Justyn Gangoo (3/36) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (2/50) were the picks of the bowlers.

At NCC, James smashed six sixes and seven fours in his undefeated knock of 108 from 98 balls to lead Masqueraders to a crucial four-wicket win over Scarlet Ibis.

Batting first, Scarlet Ibis also put on 259 from 50 overs with Nathaniel Mc David (82) and Anderson Mahase (62) leading the charge.

Masqueraders’ Chadeon Raymond (4/49) and Joshua Dookie (2/33) did most of the damage with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, opener Leon Bassano put on a strong 74. Partnered with James’ century and an unbeaten 25 from Raymond, Masqueraders paraded to a victorious 262/6 after 47 overs to snag their first win.

For Scarlet Ibis, Shazad Mohammed (3/40) and Rivaldo Ramlogan (2/54) topped the bowling.

The final bowls off at NCC from 9.30am on Saturday.