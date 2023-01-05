FirstCaribbean donates to 3 NGOs

Anthony Seeraj presents the ComTrust donation to Judith Affoo of ALTA. -

Through its ComTrust Foundation, CIBC FirstCaribbean made charitable donations to the Living Waters Community, Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) and the Gift for Life Foundation last year.

In a media release, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Trinidad Anthony Seeraj said, “When these donations were made, it was on the cusp of the Advent season. During this time, words such as hope, peace, joy and love come to mind. it is in that spirit, that we share what we have with those in need.”

The FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation was established as a registered charity back in 2002 and over the years has committed over USD $30 million in support of projects and activities in communities across the bank’s business footprint in the English and Dutch Caribbean, the release said.

The foundation offers support and partnership under three primary areas: youth and education; health and wellness; community and the environment.

At the centre of those areas of support is the uplifting and empowering of people in communities where the bank has a presence.

In this case, FirstCaribbean built longstanding associations with the three non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Based on the history of donation requests from the organisations, the bank's committee considers these associations strong partnerships to continue to offer necessary support to help improve the lives of those affiliated with those organisations, the release said.

Registered in 2009, the Chaguanas-based Gift for Life Foundation assists underprivileged children at children’s homes and in needy communities by providing a traditional family-living environment and guiding the children in their education. This foundation reaches out to minimum of three children’s homes on a monthly basis, with the aim to build children’s self-esteem and social interaction skills.

The Living Water Community, a Catholic Ecclesiastical community, has been a vibrant ministry to the underprivileged, as there continues to be a need for basic care, nourishment and self-development programmes managed in an efficient, cost-effective manner.

ALTA has been in existence since 1992 and provides a comprehensive, structured, adult literacy programme.

The organisations were represented at the presentation of the donation by Shaks Ragoonanan from The Gift For Life Foundation, Michelle Acqui from the Living Water Community, and Judith Affoo from ALTA.