"Can we change so TT will prosper?"

THE EDITOR: The more free handouts, the more the people want. There is no end to the dependency on subsidised prices for gasoline, electricity, telephone, bus and ferry transport, etc. And still those bills are not paid monthly, and many who got government housing do not pay their rent. How can this continue?

When TT had high oil and gas prices these subsidies should have been removed entirely for us to learn to become responsible citizens paying the market prices for these commodities like other countries have had to do.

It is better to teach our citizens how to fish rather than give them free fish.

The lesson that most of us still have to learn is that we have to save money from the day we get our first job as it will accumulate and earn interest. Then when we retire we will be able to live at the same standard we enjoyed when we worked those 40 plus years.

Today, children are dropping out of school at 15 and turning to crime.

To look at what another has and envy them for the apartment they bought, or say they had opportunities that you did not, is to fool yourself and play the "race game," which politicians encourage.

When did it start that parents and teachers failed the young people in their care?

If you are indulging your children by giving them everything they want, partying and living beyond your means, you will end up with nothing.

The whole world has changed due to the Russia/Ukraine war and the covid19 pandemic, so the costs of goods are rising all over the world and we have no control over it.

If people were to take my advice and make the necessary changes to their lifestyle, not only will they continue to live a comfortable life in their declining years, but the country will also benefit, even prosper. Time to play your part.

