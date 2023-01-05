Bryan Charles puts Bravo XI top in Red Force trial match

-

Off-spinner Bryan Charles grabbed a four-wicket haul on the opening day of a three-day TT Red Force trial match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Wednesday.

Bowling for the Darren Bravo XI, Charles snatched 4/31 in 8.4 overs to help dismiss the Imran Khan XI for 160 on a shortened day because of rain. Medium pacer Tion Webster picked up 2/19.

Jyd Goolie was the best batsman for the Khan XI scoring 54 not out before retiring. His 80-ball innings included six fours and two sixes.

Terrance Hinds chipped in with 28 and West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva struck 25.

The match continues on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

IMRAN KHAN XI 160 – Jyd Goolie 54 retired not out, Terrance Hinds 28, Joshua Da Silva 25; Bryan Charles 4/31, Tion Webster 2/19 vs DARREN BRAVO XI