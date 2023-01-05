30 small bands compete in pan semifinals

Uptown Fascinators play Dollar Wine during Panorama small conventional bands prelims at Shaw Park Food Hub, last Wednesday. Photo by David Reid

Small conventional steelbands will put sticks to steel this weekend to secure a place in the upcoming final.

The semifinals will take place on January 7, at Victoria Square, Port of Spain from 4 pm and 30 bands will play for a spot in the finals.

Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said 14 bands will move to the final.

The final is expected to take place on January 14 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The judging will open El Dorado’s Fascinators Pan Symphony.

The first Panorama title for 2023 was won by single pan band San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orcehstra.

Following is the order of appearance

Fascinators Pan Symphony

Genesis Pan Groove

Simple Song Steel Orchestra

Arima Golden Symphony

Westside Symphony

Uptown Fascinators

Our Boys

Alpha Pan Pioneers

TTEC New Eastside Dimension

Laventille Serenaders Steel Orchestra

St Margaret's Super Stars

Casablanca Steelband Foundation

Tokyo Steel Orchestra

Fusion Steel

Motown Pan Theatre

Kalomo Kings

Southern Stars

La Horquetta Pan Groove

Highlanders Steel Orchestra

Tobago Pan-Thers

Panasonic Connection

Road Block Steel Orchestra

Old Tech

Northolus Steel Orchestra

C&B Crown Cordaans

Perfect Cadence Steel Orchestra

West Stars Steel Orchestra

TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra