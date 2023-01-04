Ria Black Signals the Zodiacs with new single

Carnival 2023 releases are rolling out and one of them is Ria “Ria Black” Summers’ Signal the Zodiacs.

The US-based, Trinidad and Tobago-born artiste released the single on October 6.

It was written by Ria Black and Joseph “Pronto” Figueroa.

Pronto also produced, mixed and mastered the track.

She said the idea came while at Miami’s Carnival last year.

“I love the fact that I am a Libra and I feel people love their astrological sign. They are in tune with it and if you see another person that shares the same sign, it is we understand each other,” she said in an interview with Newsday.

She spoke with musician Peter “Wildfire” Noel who then connected her with Pronto.

“Once we got into the studio, we began connecting my thoughts.”

She is particularly proud of her work as a lot of work went into its development.

“Everything on the song I can say is me. Pronto pushed me and made me realise you don’t have to get someone else to do your background vocals, you can do your own background vocals,” she said.

Signal the Zodicas is not Ria Black’s first soca single.

Her first release was 2019’s Island Girls.

A release said, “It racked up over 5,000 views and counting on YouTube with positive feedback from persons loving the catchy lyrics and infectious groovy soca beats.”

Even though that was her first official single, Ria Black began performing at Curepe Anglican before she moved to the US in 1998.

“When to primary school, it was just a random teacher that came up to me and asked me if I wanted to sing this calypso song. I said sure and I did it.”

Ria Black’s grandmother also encouraged her love for music. Her grandmother would also create melodies and lyrics for Ria Black for her primary school competitions.

“So, I always use her as an inspiration and push myself to think of creative ways to say something, putting words together,” she said in the release.

When she released her first single the covid19 pandemic happened and she was unable to come to TT to promote it.

During the two-year period – the pandemic’s height – she did virtual shows.

Before she released her first single, Ria Black was always into music but suppressed it.

She liked music but did not want to be in the limelight.

But going to concerts and seeing stars like Destra Garcia, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez and Patrice Roberts performing, would always lead to her seeing herself on the stage too.

She felt she could no longer do that as she did not live in TT.

“I felt like, ‘How am I going to take the soca I love doing and, now that I live here, do it?’”

She spoke to a cousin about it who told her to simply do it.

She began researching on how to get into soca industry.

Initially, she was encouraged to sing covers of popular pop songs as the foreign audience was not interested in soca. She did for a while before getting into soca.

Ria Black hopes to become a household name.

Come next year, she hopes to perform at various spaces including International Soca Monarch.

“The single has been making the rounds and gaining positive recognition over social media platforms throughout the region. Her noteworthy performances include Jump Start Miami followed by a few other events in the Miami Carnival circuit back in 2021.

“Along with Signal the Zodiacs, Ria’s singles include Je Taime and Miss Me. She is gearing up for upcoming performances in the States and itching to get back into the studio to work on new 2023 music,” the release said.