Namalco U23 Cup finalists to be decided Wednesday

TTCB general secretary Altaf Baksh presents Hummingbirds player Justyn Gangoo with a Namalco U23 Cup man of the match award at Inshan Ali Ground, Preysal, last week. -

The final round of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd Under-23 Cup bowls off on Wednesday and will determine which two teams progress to Saturday’s title match. It’s all to play for, for each team, since neither was able to register back to back wins after the opening two rounds of matches.

Wednesday’s final preliminary round matches see Hummingbirds play Flamingos at Inshan Ali Ground, Preysal, while Scarlet Ibis meets Masqueraders at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva. Both bowl off from 9.30am.

The winner of the Hummingbirds/Flamingos contest will advance to Saturday’s title match while Scarlet Ibis must better Masqueraders if they are to qualify. Scarlet Ibis also has one win and a loss while Masqueraders are yet notch a victory in the tournament so far.

A statement issued by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) on Thursday said that the U23 Cup gives these cricketers their final opportunity to address the national selectors headed by Red Force coach David Furlonge before the squad is picked for the 2023 Cricket West Indies Regional 4-Day Tournament.

It is also being used as a platform to discover new and develop current talents, and aims to help transition these players to an elite level.

A four-wicket haul from Scarlet Ibis’ Sion Hackett in their opening match has already earned the East Zone youngster a selection on North’s 14-man squad named for the North versus South Classic, which begins on January 12.

With three matches remaining in the U23 Cup, the youngsters will be playing to impress selectors further, as they all seek coveted spots on zonal and possibly, national senior team selection.

Saturday’s final gets under way at NCC.