Covid19 and flu vaxx drive relaunches this Friday

NEW DRIVE: The Ministry of Health is relaunching its national covid19 and flu vaccination drive from this Friday. In this file photo, district health officer Mary Chandler admisters an influenza vaccine to a woman during an SWRHA health fair in San Fernando back in November. -

BOTH covid and flu vaccines will be available at 12 locations in Trinidad on Fridays and Saturdays, between January 6 and February 4, as the Health Ministry relaunches its vaccination drive for the public in 2023.

In a release, Health Ministry Terrence Deyalsingh said the relaunch is to ensure the public has access to vaccines to build their defence against covid19 and the Influenza virus.

“Protecting the public remains a priority. Further, with the impending Carnival season and the expected influx of visitors, the public is encouraged to get vaccinated. Immunocompromised people and the elderly are also encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted due to pre-existing comorbidities and waning immunity.”

The release said the vaccination drive will seek to encourage people who have never received a primary dose of the covid19 vaccine to get vaccinated and people who have received the covid19 vaccine to get a booster dose. Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Sinopharm covid19 vaccines are acceptable for use as a booster dose for all EUL approved vaccines.

It said since the flu season began in October, people are encouraged to get their influenza vaccine at the nearest mass vaccination site or at any health centre across the country.

Members of the public should allow two weeks between the receipt of the covid19 vaccine and the flu vaccine.

The release said the vaccination sites listed below will operate from January 6 to February 4 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Eastern Regional Health Authority: S&S Supermarket, Rio Claro; Xtra Foods, Sangre Grande.

North Western Regional Health Authority: Starlite Shopping Plaza, Petit Valley; Long Circular Mall, Port of Spain; The Falls at West Mall, Port of Spain.

North Central Regional Health Authority: DSM Plaza, Chaguanas; PriceSmart Chaguanas; PriceSmart Mausica; Trincity Mall.

South Western Regional Health Authority: Gulf City Mall, San Fernando; C3 Centre, San Fernando.

Further information regarding the vaccination schedule can be found on the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt and on the ministry’s social media pages.