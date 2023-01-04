Body of suspected drowning victim found in Tyrico Bay

File photo.

Police believe the body of a man found off Tyrico Bay on Wednesday morning may be that of missing sea bather Samuel Somai.

Somai, 19, went missing on Sunday when he was bathing in Tyrico Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Coastal and Air Support Unit found the body of a man matching Somai's description in the waters near the coast of the beach, but could not confirm the identity up to 10.30 am.

Police from the Maracas Bay police post and officers of the coast guard were also called in to assist in moving the body to shore.