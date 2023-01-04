Andrés, from the Venezuelan plain to the Trinidadian palate

Andres Contreras, right, and his staff at his Venezuelan dine-in and takeaway restaurant on Endeavour Road, Chaguanas. - Marvin Hamilton

GREVIC ALVARADO

Andrés Contreras is a 30-year-old Venezuelan chef who is conquering the palates of locals and foreigners in Chaguanas.

He was born in the state of Apure, Venezuela, a place in the plains where cooking is special in his country.

He came to Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 with a suitcase full of hope, like all Venezuelans who emigrate.

He remembers when he was a child he liked cooking. Seeing his grandmother, aunts and mother, he sought to learn about each Venezuelan style and homemade techniques.

When he arrived in TT, one of his goals was to open his own restaurant, however, he worked in construction, kitchen assistant, painting and other jobs that migrants usually do in TT.

He knew he wanted to open his business, but was not totally clear on how to start.

“I was hesitant at first because I didn't know what type of cuisine to focus on, Trinidadian or Venezuelan,” Contreras recalled.

A year after arriving, he decided to take the plunge and started a small business where he sold only Latin food like chicken, empanadas and Latin-style stir-fried meats.

Little by little he was expanding his business, always on Endeavour Road, Chaguanas. Over the months, he gained success within the Latino community and Trinidadians also became interested in trying his dishes.

The first months saw an 80-20 per cent Latino-local clientele which has now moved to 50-50 participation.

Contreras' restaurant specialises in 100 per cent Latin food.

"We sell arepas, empanadas and other typical Venezuelan foods. We can also prepare Dominican mofongo, seafood soups, mixtas, among other delicacies Latinos and locals like a lot," said Contreras.

For Christmas, the dishes vary in Latin America, especially in Venezuelan cuisine. Contreras and his team cook the main Venezuelan dish, the hallaca.

"The hallaca is sold with chicken salad and ham bread, the latter we bought from some Venezuelan bakers here in TT to expedite work," Contreras explained.

He said daily he sells between ten and 15 Christmas dishes which translates to about 100 a week and about 1,000 in the Christmas season.

"The Venezuelan Christmas season kicks off in November and it's practically two special months in Latin cuisine," said Contreras.

Contreras tries to combine these dishes with typical Venezuelan sweets like "tres leches cakes" and "quesillos" (flan).

In his years of experience in Venezuelan and Trinidadian kitchens, he highlights a big difference between the two: The use of spices.

"In Venezuelan cooking we use fewer powders, less spiciness and more seasonings (green seasoning) and from there the flavour of the hallaca is different from the cake because we use more pimento, onions, garlic, paprika."

Contreras said his restaurant is a venture like any other business that seeks to boost the local economy and promote international culinary culture in TT.

"We buy our products from local producers and that contributes to the Trinidadian economy, it's a bit of a give and take for both locals and migrant entrepreneurs," Contreras explained.

Nine people work with him, including three cooks who follow his guideline for each dish. He caters for parties and meetings and make home deliveries and can be contacted at 745-4653.

For more info: follow Contreras on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok with his name.