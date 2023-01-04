Amplia supports Sangre Grande

Students of the Sangre Grande SDA Primary School have fun during break-time on benches sponsored by Amplia. -

Creating safe and clean spaces for communities to come together can improve people’s well-being, sense of safety and security and feelings of unity.

With this in mind, communications solutions provider Amplia is investing in the creation of sustainable spaces for residents as part of its commitment to improving the quality of life in Sangre Grande,

This investment supports Amplia’s mission of positively influencing change in communities across Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.

Amplia’s relationship with Sangre Grande began six years ago. Marketing manager Sasha Lowhar-Best says she is pleased with the outcomes of the company's support of the communities in the Sangre Grande North East area.

“We have adopted this area as one that is near and dear to the Amplia family. More than ever, projects that include events to bring the community together alongside infrastructure and beautification are necessary. Together, they work to bring people out of their homes to shared spaces, whic h helps the community as we leave the ‘lockdown’ mentality of the pandemic behind. But it is also key to creating a safer country. When we get to know our neighbours, we can better be our neighbours’ keepers,” she said in the release.

Councillor for Sangre Grande North East Paul Mongolas, who championed numerous projects focused on residents’ well-being, said, “The first thing I recognised was that there was a need to sustainably beautify the environment, because when the environment looks good, people feel good and it also creates a healthier and safer community.”

Amplia supported the community’s inaugural sports day and also actively joined the beautification pilot programme with the donation of several benches in nearby areas and one local school.

Lowhar-Best said clean community spaces bring positive health and wellness benefits by having people exercise more.

“A healthy environment means healthier and happier human beings and as a company, we are happy to see the benches being used and enjoyed by old and young alike,” she said.

The councillor said students of the Sangre Grande Seventh Day Adventist School were overjoyed to receive the additional benches in the schoolyard. “They were so excited about the donation.”

Benches were also installed near the community and sports grounds. Senior citizens use them in the evenings as do the youth while enjoying friendly community basketball and football events, the release said.

Amplia, a subsidiary of TSTT, said it remains committed to developing communities across TT as it does to providing best-in-class fibre optic communications.