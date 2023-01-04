All Sectors Netball resumes on Saturday

Members of the Fire netball team celebrate after winning the Courts All Sectors Netball League one-day pre-tournament, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on November 5, 2022. -

THE Courts All Sectors Netball League returns to the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Saturday, from 3pm.

The new season will see 23 teams participating; four in the premiership division, ten in the championship, five in the alternative and four in the retro.

The premiership teams are Defence Force, Fire, Police and UTT while the championship comprises Bermudez United, Defence Force, Fire, Fire Youth Club, Police, San Juan Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, TT Post, UTC Sparks, and UTT.

In the alternative division are MIC Tigers, Police, TT Post, USC (University of the Southern Caribbean), and UWI (University of the West Indies). The retro is made up of Defence Force, Marvellites, San Juan Jabloteh, and Police.

Unfortunately, Club TSTT, which participated in this league from its inception, has now officially retired from the league due to circumstances beyond the team’s management control.

In 2023, male players will be accommodated in the Fast 5 tournament and the Courts Open Knock Out. A maximum of two male players will be allowed on court at any time for the Open, and one for the Fast 5.

Following the march past on Saturday, will be the opening day knock out competition in the premiership, championship and the alternative divisions.

The league’s competitions remain the same, including the Fast 5. Major knock out tournaments include the Jean Pierre Challenge trophy and the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy. Both Pierre and Sarjeant are deceased but were two of the six founding members of the league in 1991.

The Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson, Americans Netball president Dr. Bridget Adams and TT Netball Association president Sherry Ann Blackburn have all been invited to take the salute on Saturday.

The league was last played in 2020 because of the pandemic. Fire are defending champions in the premiership and championship leagues and divisional knock out, the opening day knock out and Steve Sarjeant Challenge.