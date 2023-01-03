Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey flicks off on Wednesday

In this July 23, 2017 file photo, Queen's Park's Raphael Govia (left) tries to pass Defence Force's Neil Lashley at the TT Hockey Board's Veterans Tournament at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua. -

THE 18th Ventures Hockey Club International Invitational Indoor Tournament flicks off at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on Wednesday and runs daily until Saturday.

This tournament will be the first to welcome back teams and players from the international hockey community post-pandemic.

Local hockey powerhouses such as Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) 2022 national indoor champions Queen's Park (open men) and Magnolia (open women), alongside the knockout competition champions Paragon (men and women) are keen contenders.

The Saints Hockey Club out of Guyana will bring international flair to the competition with their inaugural appearance, while other teams will be featuring international players to boost their rosters.

Police bolstered their line-up with Barbadian national player Justin Catlin, while hosts Ventures will include MVP from the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Tournament 2022 in Guyana, Clayza Bobb.

Fatima Hockey Club boast Australian-based brothers Liam and Alexander Nieves, sons of former national player Dean Nieves, and Malvern Sports Club welcome home Tariq Marcano, who is on a break from his stint in England.

The tournament will also have a gender neutral veterans division (40+ years), while teams from Fatima, Queen's Park, Police, Notre Dame and Shape will vie for the Championship.

Longtime TTHB stars Raphael Govia, Leroy Sookdeo, Nicholas Wren, and Dwain Quan Chan, will show off their skills and experience in this division.

The tournament, first held in 2002 to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary, has become a staple event on TT’s indoor hockey calendar for 17 years.

During that time, this tournament has featured teams and players from Canada, United States, Czech Republic, Guyana, Barbados and St Maarten.

Teams will be competing for over $30,000 in cash and prizes.

Wednesday’s Matches –

Ventures vs Police, 5.30 pm (women)

Queen's Park vs Shape, 6.15 pm (veterans)

Magnolia vs Paragon, 7 pm (women)

Queen's Park vs Paragon, 7.45 pm (men B)

Police vs Defence Force, 8.30 pm (men A)