Thanks for the excellence, Pele
THE EDITOR: The GOAT (greatest of all time) of football is gone. This would be the refrain of many a Brazilian, many football fans, commentators, former and current players on the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pele.
Pele wasn’t just a player, but also represented a brand, a trademark of the game of football. He has been the originator of many trickeries that modern players used against their respective opponents. Of course, he has been a World Cup winner three times in his career, a national treasure of Brazil.
Condolences to the family and friends of Pele. Rest in peace, king of football, and thank you for playing with excellence.
JUSTIN MARK
Chaguanas
