Pain killers and stomach ulcers

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

An ulcer is a sore or defect in the lining or the wall of an organ in the body. It may happen to the skin or any internal lining in the body. It is named by the location it affects, for example, when ulcers occur on the skin they are called skin ulcers, ulcers on the genitals are called genital ulcers, and ulcers on the stomach are called stomach ulcers.

A stomach ulcer, also called peptic ulcer, can be found in the lining or wall of the stomach. To understand how stomach ulcers occur, we need to understand how the stomach is protected. There are lipids or fats called prostaglandins that occur naturally in the body. Some other enzymes in our body called nitric oxide synthase, make nitric oxide just like their name says. The combination of the lipids and nitric oxide makes the lining of the stomach produce another substance called mucin or mucus. They also enhance blood flow and oxygen delivery to the cells in our stomach, so the cells can grow in number and strength to provide the barrier that is needed against the acid that is also produced in the stomach to digest our food. Any factor that disrupts this normal protective mechanism of the body may cause stomach ulcers, which are classified by their causes.

Common causes of stomach ulcers

Generally, when we talk about stomach ulcers we refer to peptic ulcer diseases. Stomach ulcers may be caused by an bacterial, fungal and viral infections.

They can also be caused by some blood pressure medications, like spironolactone; swallowing foreign bodies like magnets and batteries; poor circulation in the arteries and veins that sometimes occurs during smoking; some genetic diseases like Crohn’s disease; and malignancies like stomach cancers or gastrinoma.

Long-term use of painkillers like paracetamol, aspirin, and ibuprofen can cause stomach ulcers.

How painkillers trigger stomach ulcers

Painkillers cause ulcers by inter-play of a complex mechanism. For example, ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin cause an enzyme called cyclooxygenase, which is manufactured naturally in the body to convert substances in the cell membrane into different types of substances that become unable to protect the lining of our stomach.

Risk of having stomach ulcers

Many people have a higher risk of peptic ulcer disease than others. Smoking, alcohol use, and genetic factors make some people more susceptible to infection. While factors like stress and depression increase the risk of ulcers, other factors like a diet rich in fruits and vegetables reduce the risk of ulcer disease.

Symptoms of stomach ulcers

Pain in the upper part of the abdomen is the most common symptom. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, feeling bloated, feeling full without eating a lot, and indigestion. It may be on the right or left side of the upper abdomen, and sometimes the pain may even go towards the back. It may last for a few weeks followed by several weeks of no pain. When the pain occurs within a few hours after eating, that suggests the ulcer is in the stomach. When the pain occurs about four to five hours after eating, it is likely in the duodenum, which is the first part of the intestine.

On rare occasions people with stomach ulcers may also vomit blood or see blood in their stool.

The pain in the stomach going towards the back, vomiting blood, and black stool when not on iron tablets requires urgent attention because it suggests perforation in the wall of the stomach or obstruction preventing the food from going to the intestine.

Diagnosis

A diagnosis of a stomach ulcer can be made from a breath test (after the patient has been given a special liquid to drink), lab test from stool samples, special X-rays with contrast dye called a barium swallow, or by a procedure called upper endoscopy, when a thin tube with a camera is used by a doctor to look into the stomach.

Treatment

Stomach ulcers are treated with different medications, depending on the cause. A stomach ulcer caused by the H pylori bacteria needs antibiotics and medicine to reduce the amount of acid that the stomach makes. Stomach ulcers caused by medications will require the person be taken off that medication and given medicine to protect the stomach and reduce acid production temporarily.

Surgery may become necessary in some cases.

Untreated ulcers may cause bleeding and perforation of the stomach into the rest of the abdomen, called peritonitis. Severe infections such as this can cause death.

