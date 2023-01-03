Money going up in smoke

Fireworks - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It seems as if those in authority either don’t care about we the people and our concerns about the fireworks hazards and disturbances or that they benefit financially from allowing it. Year after year it gets worse and worse yet the authorities do absolutely nothing about it. Why?

And you the users, do you really expect the authorities to believe you “ketching yuh tail” when you could afford to waste money on nonsense like that? Think about how much more food you could buy with the money that literally “goes up in smoke”

W DOPSON

Woodbrook