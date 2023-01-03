Hope for a better year ahead

Steve Alvarez

THE EDITOR: As 2023 begins, we find ourselves wondering where we would find hope. Will there be this magnanimous leader, filled with love of country who will emerge and unite our people? Will there ever be a time when we will unite and address the ills that plague our lands?

The answer is yes, we will fix TT, but it would not come from a magnanimous leader. It would come from a people working together to rebuild our communities, our societies and our country.

This year offers us another opportunity for us to define ourselves. Are we a land filled with people divided by race, religion, social status, political loyalty and class? Or are we a people proud to belong to a land filled with resources and possibilities?

We can fix every roadway that is negatively affected by potholes, landslides, poor construction and natural decay.

We can rebuild our water distribution system so that wastage is reduced by over 90 per cent and therefore every home across our nation has a reliable water supply.

We can offer our youths viable alternatives to crime through access to world-class sporting facilities, opportunities in tourism and agriculture where they can earn respectable incomes.

We can restructure our economy through investment in manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture.

Our villages and towns can once again be safe places for our families through structured police patrols and incentives for the law breakers to turn away from a life of crime through attractive alternatives.

We can rescue our judicial system from the years of delays to justice that have made a mockery of our judiciary.

All this and much more we can and will do. But it will not come from a leader who sees himself or herself as the anointed one to lead us to a better place.

It must come from all of us seeing ourselves as Trinidadians and Tobagonians.

It must come from our concerted respect for country, unity under our flag and the Constitution.

It must come from sharing common values of dignity, honour, civility and love for each other.

The time for division, sectarian loyalty and distrust must end. It is time for TT to rise from the ashes of third worldism.

On December 31 the interim political leader of a group called HOPE was due to deliver his New Year’s message. Timothy Hamel-Smith has started TT on a journey for unity and hope for a better tomorrow. I urge citizens to listen to his message and start the journey towards rebuilding TT.

