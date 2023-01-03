Facing the indignity of retirement

-

ON AN annual basis approximately 400 teachers exit the teaching service via retirement, having given decades of yeoman service to the cause of education.

Amidst the excitement and anticipation of entering a new phase of their lives, these teachers brace their backs for one startling indignity that has become institutionalised within the ranks of the public service – the inordinate delay in receiving their superannuation benefits.

In anticipation of that fateful last day of official duty, they dutifully submit all relevant documents to the permanent secretary at least one year in advance to ensure the timely processing and computation of their retirement benefits.

Unfortunately, the average teacher is greeted with retirement deprived of a source of income for periods that sometimes span years, being virtually reduced to paupers because of inordinate delays in the processing and payment of retirement benefits. They are forced to live off their savings for extended periods, denied of their entitlements under the law through no fault of their own.

The payment of superannuation benefits to retiring public offices is processed in two phases, first at the ministry from which one is retiring and then at the office of comptroller of accounts.

The pursuit of complaints by TTUTA on behalf of disgruntled retired members reveal the usual excuses for the delay – missing or lost files/records, inadequate staffing or files being sent back to the Ministry of Education by the comptroller of accounts for computation errors to be addressed.

Over the years TTUTA would have expressed its grave dissatisfaction with this untenable situation on numerous occasions with the authorities, offering to assist in whatever way it can to alleviate the problem. This included attempts to work with the ministry to troubleshoot and streamline the processing and computation of retirement applications.

Unfortunately, despite its best efforts TTUTA has not been able to get the ministry to permanently put its house in order to ensure that the provisions of the law are complied with to ensure that retiring teachers are paid their pensions in a timely manner.

To many teachers, imminent retirement spells the onset of trauma associated with repeated trips to the ministry/comptroller of accounts. The stories of horror and suffering endured by retiring teachers are endless and is often viewed as the punishment for years of dedicated service.

The recent ruling of Justice Rahim, delivered on 21/06/22 in the matter of Samuel Friday (retired police officer) and the Attorney General of TT pertinently outlines the horror that most teachers face upon retirement. In his ruling the learned judge declared:

1. The failure of the State to pay the claimant the pensions lawfully due to him within a reasonable time of the date of his retirement breached his right to the enjoyment of property and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law enshrined in section 4 (a) of the Constitution.

2. The failure of the State to comply with regulations 183(1), 183(2) and 184(1) of the police service regulations breached the constitutional right of the claimant to protection of the law enshrined in section 4 (b) of the Constitution.

3. The defendant shall pay to the claimant compensatory damages calculated at 2.5 per cent per annum on two separate gratuity sums for specified periods to be quantified by the registrar in default of agreement between the parties.

4. The defendant shall pay the claimant vindicatory damages in the sum of $60,000.

5. The defendant shall pay the claimant costs of the claim to be assessed by the registrar in default of the agreement.

While being very careful to establish that this ruling shall not constitute precedence and mindful that each case must be assessed on its individual merit, the learned justice notwithstanding pointed out that the mere declaration of the breach of rights in the matter will not assuage the distress and hardship suffered by the claimant.

The court was nevertheless of the view that an award must be made that reflects the sense of outrage that must attend the breach of the right and therefore was compelled to make an award that deters further breaches.

This ruling must serve as a stark reminder to accounting officers whose remit it is to compute/process pension and gratuity, that their failure to act within the ambit of the law cannot and will not be taken likely. They are duty bound to ensure that systems are in place to ensure that fundamental constitutional rights of retiring public officers are not breached.