Don't worry roads, we have PM's promises

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Well, the New Year has rolled around and for most people there will be new hopes, expectations and renewed efforts to realise dreams and plans put forward from previous years. It is good to nurture these hopes and dreams as they may very well be the impetus and drive that keep us focused and on the right path.

One of the greatest hopes of citizens is for a smoother ride than that experienced last year. And on the topic of smoother rides, the first thing that comes to mind is the state of the country's roads. I think citizens are getting a little too flustered and impatient with that issue.

Didn't the Prime Minister himself indicate that road repairs will begin in the new year – 2023? After all, landslips and roads along rivers and coastal areas cannot possibly be fixed when there is heavy rain that can potentially wash away work done.

I don't know, however, how rain now and then can affect the patching of depressions, broken edges and potholes. But the PM is a geologist and he should know better.

In any event, I have been noticing some "changes" to road conditions in my area. On one road where I usually pass there were two potholes close to each other and two weeks later there was only one, and it looked like a large moon crater. So I guessed the Ministry of Works did something there.

On another road there were three large holes in a row and one week later there were none, just an elongated trench that caused drivers to lean at a 45-degree angle to pass. Again, I surmised that the authorities concerned did something. Or is it about perception?

So, fellow citizens, there is no need to worry. Something is being done. And if no more is done, at least we still have promises upon promises upon promises.

Safe driving in 2023 and Happy New Year to all.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas