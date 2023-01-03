Central zone holds screening for Under-16 cricketers

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

THE Central Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board will host screening sessions for Under-16 cricketers.

The first session will be held at the Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. The second session will bowl off on Thursday at the same time and venue.

The ground is located at Lime Head Road, Agostini Settlement, Chase Village. To be eligible for screening cricketers must not turn 16 before September 1, 2023.

Central Zone has had success over the years winning multiple titles. For further information contact Fareed Khan at 794-5700.