Aripo group seeks to promote tourism, curb crime

A girl gets some cotton candy from Friends of the Environment member Rawle Quash while another family enjoys the outdoors at Aripo. - Angelo Marcelle

Friends of the Environment says it has put a dent in crime in the village of Aripo. The charitable organisation, under the stewardship of Cleveland Douglas, launched a "checkpoint" at the corner of Aripo Road and Eastern Main, Wallerfield, to help curb illegal activities in the area.

Friends also wants to market products from the community and encourage tourists both local and foreign to visit the area.

Douglas said, "We are trying to establish an Aripo Village checkpoint. A checkpoint brings life to a dismal place. Sometimes we have robberies and a couple years ago we had murders. It will bring better security. Today we are also having our seventh hamper drive and third Christmas hamper drive.

"The group is going to be registered with the Ministry of Tourism and upon completion, we would now have a spot to market Aripo products. It will be a meeting point and visitor facility for tourists whether local or foreign."

The organisation also plans to set up a homework centre at the site.

"This would be for children who probably don't have a computer at home. The booth will also have other facilities added to it as we grow. Today the children will be smiling as we give all of them gifts," Douglas said.

Rawle Quash, who is also a member of Friends of the Environment, said, "We are just trying to help as many people as we can with the hamper drive. We cannot help all, but today we will help 71 families with these hampers."

When asked what the opening hours of the checkpoint were, Cleveland smiled and said, ''This checkpoint is always open, 24 hours. This checkpoint has been here for about six months now. Since then you have not heard about any dumping of bodies in Aripo. It's like they find another spot.

I sit at this checkpoint sometimes and see people (living outside the community) coming with garbage. They would come and turn around by the checkpoint and leave. Once or twice people came, drove inside, then turned around and asked if they could dump their garbage. So we are seeing and hearing the positive feedback about the checkpoint."

Entrepreneurs from the village hosted a display of their many products in a showcase entitled Taste of The Region.

Douglas thanked Blue Waters, National Flour Mills and MP Pennelope Beckles, Xtra Foods and Jadoo's Bookstore for partnering with Friends of the Environment.