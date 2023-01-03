Ambassador to China meets with Minister Cox

MEETING: Ambassador to China Analisa Low during her courtesy call on Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, left, at the latter's Port of Spain office on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY SERVICES - Soc Devt & Fam Serv Min

THIS country's ambassador to China, Analisa Low, paid a courtesy call on Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox on Tuesday at the ministry's office, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

A press release from the ministry said the meeting included discussions on ways in which the ministry and the embassy can collaborate to improve the social services offered to citizens.

Among topics discussed were the need for greater synergies between both offices, strategies to combat fraud, opportunities for training and data-driven frameworks for effective delivery of social services.

Cox updated Low on the ministry’s ongoing and upcoming initiatives, particularly the National Register for Vulnerable Persons, the Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the National Grandparenting Programme.

She also emphasised on strengthening the ministry’s social safety net to better serve the most vulnerable in society, in order to lift them out of poverty.

Cox noted that her ministry’s focus is on reaching vulnerable communities and families, and identifying their needs to better serve them.

“With the ministry’s digitisation efforts, people will see some changes soon such as faster turnaround times and alternative ways of paying clients.

"Recently, the ministry has been developing closer relationships with its foreign counterparts, in an effort to adopt best practices in social services,” Cox said.

Low agreed to create stronger ties with the ministry and shared information on China’s digitisation developments, including their cashless society, which is supported by e-commerce and digital payments.

She said she looks looks forward to maintaining the cordial working relationship with the ministry.