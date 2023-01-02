Play one for Stalin and honour him

THE EDITOR: This is my time for burning! Peter, keep the fire blazing! This is Jah time for burning! Peter, keep the fire coming!

These are some of the words from Burn Dem sung by the late Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, who hailed from San Fernando. He won five Calypso Monarch titles and sang other classics such as The Caribbean Man, Wait Dorothy Wait, Sufferers, We Can Make It, Tribute To Sundar Popo and Black Man Feeling To Party.

His delivery was very poetic and always had an in-built message. My personal favourite from him was Burn Dem.

Condolences to the family and friends of Black Stalin. In our spare time, let’s play one for him, and honour him with the highest national award, the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, and regionally, the Order of the Caribbean Community, for The Caribbean Man.

Black Stalin, rest in peace, rest in power. You will be missed.

JUSTIN MARK

Chaguanas