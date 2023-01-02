Call election now, Rowley

A file photo of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's in September. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: On Christmas Day TT recorded it’s highest ever murder rate figure. Yet the Government led by Dr Rowley ate ham, lamb and jam while families were engulfed in grief, agony and sorrow.

It is time that the Prime Minister realises he has lost the fight against crime and his Minister of National Security has failed and continues to fail. It also time for the PM to remove this failed minister and also time to let the nation decide if this government should continue to govern.

Citizens have endured enough – high crime, high food prices, high unemployment, high fuel prices and poor governance. It is now only right that a general election be called.

Rowley, you have failed and if you are true to the Westminster system, call the election now.

BRIAN BAIG

former UNC senator