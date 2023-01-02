2023 hope in a time of despair

THE EDITOR: I humbly ask permission for the publication of this New Year’s poem and for which I will be eternally grateful.

A New Year has come

Bringing happiness to everyone.

To all I would love to say

Best wishes on this special

day.

Today brings hope in a time

of despair.

So let’s think positively for this

new year.

We should be thankful to the

Almighty for helping us through

this arduous journey.

May 2023 bring success to

you and me as we each strive

towards our own destiny.

JOHN SALAZAR

via e-mail