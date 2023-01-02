2023 hope in a time of despair
THE EDITOR: I humbly ask permission for the publication of this New Year’s poem and for which I will be eternally grateful.
A New Year has come
Bringing happiness to everyone.
To all I would love to say
Best wishes on this special
day.
Today brings hope in a time
of despair.
So let’s think positively for this
new year.
We should be thankful to the
Almighty for helping us through
this arduous journey.
May 2023 bring success to
you and me as we each strive
towards our own destiny.
JOHN SALAZAR
via e-mail
Comments
"2023 hope in a time of despair"