Tuesday declared Black Stalin Day

Black Stalin. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE city of San Fernando has declared Tuesday, January 3, Black Stalin Day, in memory of the veteran calypsonian who died on December 28.

In keeping with the honour, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello appealed to all media houses - radio, television and production companies - to play Stalin's music throughout the day, show clips of interviews as well as to allow ‘call-in’ tributes from members of the public.

The city will pay homage to Stalin, whose real name is Leroy Calliste, on Tuesday with a celebration of his life with a live concert at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, the mayor said in an announcement.

The live concert will feature Roy Cape’s Kaiso All Stars, which Cape said Stalin named, and with whom he performed locally and across the globe. Other top performers will also pay tribute in song and other forms of artistic expressions, from 7 pm.

The concert is open to the public.

Arrangements were finalised on Saturday at a meeting of the committee spearheading various activities to commemorate the Calliste's contribution to Trinidad and Tobago and the region as a prolific writer and singer.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

The funeral procession will leave Guide’s Funeral Home at 9 am and will proceed along Coffee Street, onto Dr Leroy Calliste Street (formerly Lord Street), towards Harris Promenade and then along Independence Avenue to SAPA.

Regrello appealed to schools, business places and government agencies along the route, to pay respect and acknowledge the procession accordingly.

Following the funeral service, Stalin’s body will be buried at the Paradise Cemetery, San Fernando, where Ras Shorty I and the Roaring Lion are also buried.

From Canada, historian George Maharaj paid tribute to Stalin, calling him his friend, neighbour, saying he was his biggest kaiso fan.

He credited Stalin with founding a calypso party he held annually at his home in San Fernando on the Sunday after Calypso Fiesta.

At that event called Kaiso@High Noon, like minded artiste and members of the public dropped in to enjoy good food, lime and music.

“My heart bleeds for that man who encouraged me to publish my books on calypso. Stalin was one of the many calypsonians who endorsed my books and attended my book launches at NALIS. It is no surprise that my books sold over 8,000 copies after being endorsed by the Black Man. Sleep well my brother, your music will live on.”