Fisherman killed in Marabella

FISHERMAN Cordelle George of Battoo Boulevard East, Marabella, lost his life during the last hours of 2022.

George, also called “Chapo,” was reportedly shot to death while walking along a track near his home on Saturday evening. The shooting took place in an area known as Pakistan.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 6.41 pm.

A Samsung cellphone and four spent 9mm shell casings were found near his body.

Police believe the killing might be drug related.

The year 2022 proved to be the bloodiest in terms of killing as the year ended with a record-breaking toll of over 600 murders.

In a release, the police service said there will be no down time for its officers as operations continue across all divisions.

It said while most are resting and scaling back operations as the year drew to a close, the TTPS remains resolute, working at full throttle and ramping up operations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.