Deyalsingh: More focus on NCDs in 2023

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the ministry will be doing more this year to promote healthy lifestyles and curb the spread of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in TT.

He made this comment to the media after visiting new mothers and their babies at the neonatal ward of the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday.

NCDs are diseases that are not spread through infection or through other people, but are typically caused by unhealthy behaviour. Heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease are some common NCDs.

Deyalsingh said the ministry will be launching a series of activities this year "to bring down the burden of NCDs."

Public buy-in is essential to the success of these activities.

He said reducing the risk of NCDs involves people doing things like exercising more and moderating their diet.

On the latter, Deyalsingh said, "I am not asking people to stop eating fast foods. I am not asking people to stop eating bread and roti."

He advised people to eat foods like these "in moderation, substitute a little bit of fruits and vegetables for some of the fast foods, substitute water for some of the soft drink and just get a little more active."

With respect to the quality of locally-grown fruits and vegetables being used to substitute for fast foods, Deyalsingh said this was a matter for his Cabinet colleague, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein to address.