Celebrating life: A look at 2022 in photos

Janay Mortley, left and Kofi Thomas of the Ancestors Beyond drummers during the Rhythm and Voices of Africa Concert at the Emancipation Village, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

2022 was a year of brokenness for many in our country, given the record murders, struggles to provide for loved ones, and overcoming the destructive impact of flooding. But, there were also many moments of joy, especially in our cultural expressions. Today, we share some of these moments as we look toward a year of hope.