Celebrating life: A look at 2022 in photos
2 Hrs Ago
Janay Mortley, left and Kofi Thomas of the Ancestors Beyond drummers during the Rhythm and Voices of Africa Concert at the Emancipation Village, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
2022 was a year of brokenness for many in our country, given the record murders, struggles to provide for loved ones, and overcoming the destructive impact of flooding. But, there were also many moments of joy, especially in our cultural expressions. Today, we share some of these moments as we look toward a year of hope.
Devotees pray before the La Divina Pastora statue, also revered as Siparee Mai by Hindus, at La Divina Pastora RC Church, Siparia. - LINCOLN HOLDER
A bass player with Old-Tech Steel Orchestra is moved by their performance of Super Blue's Jab Jab at Pleasantville Community Centre during preliminary judging for the small steelbands in the 2022/2023 Panorama competition. - MARVIN HAMILTON
A couple who arrived in Tobago aboard The Seabourn Sojourn cruise ship celebrates at Argyle waterfall. - DAVID REID
The beauty of East Indian dance is celebrated by the Susan Mohip Dance Group at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. - AYANNA KINSALE
Suriname Shaman Anesta Jagendorst, Santa Rosa First Peoples Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez and Queen Nona Lopez Calderon Galera Moreno Aquan make offerings during the First Peoples River Ritual at the Arima River. - JEFF K MAYERS
Bespoke Beads proprietor Petra Cayman designs her ornaments on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - ANGELO MARCELLE
Even the Grinch could not help but get into the Christmas spirit with locals, Felisha Allaham, from right, her father Essa and an employee of Essa and Fazida Wholesale and Retail Supermarket at Indian Walk, Moruga. - ROGER JACOB
