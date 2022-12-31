Thanks for the music

Black Stalin - Joan Rampersad

THE EDITOR: Leroy Calliste, aka Black Stalin, has departed peacefully at his home in San Fernando.

Stalin, who won the Calypso Monarch five times, was 80 in September.

His songs include: Bun Dem, Ah Feel To Party, Wait Dorothy Wait, Black Man Feeling To Party, Caribbean Man, Better Days, Sufferers, Come With It.

Thanks for the music, Calliste.

Stalin, wherever you are compere, just for you I come out with real fire this year.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town