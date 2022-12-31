Real estate agents celebrate success

Lawrence Fares, left; Edward Aboud, managing director, George Aboud and Sons; Sharon Aboud, general manager, Hawk Security Services; Ryan Rajpaulsingh, managing director, mybunchofkeys.com during the company's fifth anniversary and Christmas party on December 16 at All Out Sports Bar and Gourmet Grill, Queen's Park Oval, Woodbrook. -

MyBunchofKeys.com celebrated its fifth anniversary and Christmas party on December 16 at All Out Sports Bar and Gourmet Grille, Queen’s Park Oval, Woodbrook.

Mybunchofkeys.com is a real estate listing website where the real estate agencies and agents use the platform to list properties for sale or rent. A media release said the website has gotten over 30 million views since it was launched, making it one of the top 100 websites and number real estate aggregator website in Trinidad and Tobago.

All real estate agencies registered with mybunchofkeys.com are Financial Intelligence Unit compliant, the release said.

The Christmas party was held to thank members and partners for contributing to its success. It was attended by over 260 members of the real estate industry – agents, brokers, property developers, construction contractors and landlords, the release said.

The party was hosted by the company’s co-owners, Ryan Rajpaulsingh, managing director; Sarah Rajpaulsingh, finance director; and Ryan Olton, technical director.

Live performances came from soca artistes Erphaan Alves, Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja with other entertainment from DJs Mr Uptown and Iceman.