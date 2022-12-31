Promoter who sued Burna Boy being sued by investor

Burna Boy - Angelo Marcelle

INVESTOR Kezel Jackson has threatened to take legal action against promoter Michael Durham of Cash Money Brothers Promotions for an investment she claimed was made into the Grammy award-winning afrobeats star Burna Boy show he was expected to host in December.

On December 17, Durham sued Burna Boy and his agent, United Talent Agency, and four other local and US-based promoters for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy by using private information to book the “African Giant” themselves.

The show was hosted on December 16 by Twisted Entertainment Barbados , Burna Boy's agent Duke Concept and SM Entertainment.

The lawsuit was filed in the Port of Spain High Court by attorneys for Cash Money Brothers Promotions on the same day of the show.

Durham claimed he suffered financial loss and ruin as a result of the alleged conspiracy. He also claimed the parties wilfully stalled his ability to make necessary payments to bring Burna Boy to TT and also “unfairly and deceitfully” increased the contractual price although a contract had been signed.

Under two weeks later, a pre-action protocol letter sent to Durham by attorney Rhon Mitchell threatened litigation for failure to honour an investment agreement on November 18, between Durham and Jackson for the concert.

Jackson is also deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

The letter further alleges Jackson is yet to receive a repayment of $217,000, past the December 2 deadline, from a $31,000 investment made to the event.

The letter claimed a company named United Cultural Entertainment Inc was supposed to be formed as part of the agreement as well.

It said clause 4 of the agreement explained the purpose of the investment agreement was to procure certain prerequisites for the December 16 show “in which various artistes were to perform including the headline performer, Burna Boy as part of his Love, Damini tour.”

Jackson’s attorney claims there has been “immense financial loss and hardship... from failure and/or refusal to honour the agreement.”

Durham is asked to pay $217,000 with an interest of 2.5 per cent within 14 days before legal action is taken.

Durham’s attorney Marika Trim said she had no comment on Friday and a response to the letter was forthcoming.