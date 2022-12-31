No ID yet for body found at sea off Point Fortin

File photo

No one has come forward to identify the body of the man found floating at sea on Tuesday morning near Point Fortin.

Up to Friday, South Western Division police said the man’s identity was still unknown, and they believe he might have been a Venezuelan.

The decomposing body bore no visible marks of violence, the police said. The police believe the victim might have drowned, although a post-mortem is yet to be done.

The body was spotted in the Gulf of Paria, and the police and Coast Guard were alerted.

The deceased was clad only in short pants.

The body was brought onshore at Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd’s compound.

Anyone with information can call the Point Fortin police at 648-2426 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.