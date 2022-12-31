New Year’s temptations

Crepes -

Today is "ole" year's day, the day we herald out the old and welcome in the New Year. Many make New Year’s resolutions for the upcoming new year, some realistic some not. Whatever you choose to do today remember to enjoy a delightful meal and make sure it includes some type of peas and rice, this will bring you good luck for 2023! Here are two delightful desserts to tease you into the New Year, with the peas and rice too.

Happy New Year to all my readers!

Hot and Spicy Pigeon Pea Pilaf

1 cup pigeon peas (gungo peas)

1 cup parboiled rice

1 cup coconut milk

1½ cups broth or water

salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped or to taste

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 tbs chadon beni or cilantro

Preheat a saute pan or saucepan, add oil and heat, add onion, garlic, and peppers, saute until fragrant

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the pigeon peas and stir, add the rice and toss to combine, add coconut milk and water or broth, stir to combine.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes until rice is tender. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with chadon beni

Serves 4 to 6

For a lighter side, omit coconut milk and add one half cup more broth.

Passion Fruit Souffled Crepes

Crepes

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 egg and one egg yolk

¼ cup each milk and water

1½ tbs melted butter

1 tbs sugar

pinch grated nutmeg

Place flour, nutmeg and sugar in a mixing bowl, whisk in milk and water until smooth, add eggs and continue whisking until smooth, add melted margarine and combine. Cover and rest for one hour in the refrigerator.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and pour crepe batter by ¼ cup measures, tilt pan until batter is almost transparent, flip over when bubbles appear, cook for a few seconds more and remove, repeat for others.

Makes 6 crepes.

For the Passion Soufflé:

4 egg yolks

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 cup pourable cream

1/3 cup passion fruit puree

4 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Beat the yolks with 1/3 cup sugar add cream, and warm over low heat until thick, remove.

Beat whites with cream of tartar until frothy, add the rest of sugar and beat to soft peak stage.

Add some egg whites to the cooled custard then add the custard mixture to the egg whites, fold to incorporate.

Preheat oven to 400F

Place crepes onto a greased baking tray or a prepared ovenproof dish, spoon some soufflé onto one half of the crepe, fold over and place into oven, cook until lightly browned and puffed, about 5 minutes, remove dust with icing sugar and serve immediately.

Banana Fritters with Pomegranate Brown sugar cane syrup

The slight sourness of the pomegranate syrup balances the sweetness of the fritters adding an exotic twist to a traditional dish.

Batter

1 cup flour

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp baking powder

1 egg

½ cup milk

Combine all ingredients and whisk to a smooth consistency.

Refrigerate until ready for use 30 mins or so.

4 bananas, sliced diagonally into one-inch slices.

Vegetable oil for frying.

Heat oil, cover banana pieces with batter and deep fry until golden, 3 mins per side

Drain dust with icing sugar and serve with syrup, right away.

Syrup

½ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup water

3 tbs pomegranate molasses

1 one-inch piece of cinnamon

Combine sugar, water and spice, boil until thick about 10 mins.

Remove and stir in pomegranate molasses

Cool and serve

rahamut@gmail.com