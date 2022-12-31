Greatest footballer of this era

Pele -

THE EDITOR: I had just left university and was still in England when the 1958 World Cup final between Brazil and Sweden was played. I had been reading about the earlier exploits of a Brazilian teenager called Pele, and I was anxious to see for myself what he was really like.

I had a Swedish girlfriend at the time. She of course was rooting for Sweden; I, in the name of hemispheric solidarity, for Brazil. It would be a slightly awkward afternoon for us both.

We settled down in front of a black-and-white TV to watch the match, but when Pele scored his first goal I leapt up; I did not quite believe what I had seen. The replay of that goal is all over the place now, so I do not need to describe the action. And he had done that at 17! My Swedish friend was not pleased, but what to do.

Since that day, I have watched Pele many times, and there is no doubt in my mind that he was the greatest footballer of this era. Many prefer Messi or Maradona; they are welcome.

Pele brought immense technical skills to the game. He could dribble, he could shoot with both feet, he could head, he could execute overhead kicks, he could think more quickly than others. And he brought art. He may one day be surpassed, but, from what I see, only by Mbappe among contemporary players.

He gave the world so much pleasure, he will surely rest in peace.

REGINALD DUMAS

via e-mail