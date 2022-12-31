Farewell to a football legend

Pele -

THE EDITOR: Thanks to the internet, I just found out Pele’s name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. As a 2000s child who grew up in the era of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo, I heard from the older folks about some footballer named Pele from the era of black and white TV and they used him as the benchmark for greatness in the sport.

Pele was really the first to do it all. Three FIFA World Cups is an unmatchable feat. Mbappe, eat your heart out. Records are meant to be broken though, but Pele owns that achievement…for now.

He patented the No 10 shirt and the playing style and position on the field. He was the complete forward. It would have been golden to see him play when colour TV became a reality.

At one point he was the all-time top scorer, highest-paid player, most popular, and global ambassador for the game. And he put the word "beautiful" in the game with his immaculate technique and samba skills. Always tracking back, powerful shots with both feet, electric pace, flair on the ball, vision to pick out a teammate with a pass and superb dribbling and close control. For a short guy, he was pretty good in the air as well, minus that header against Gordon Banks.

If you look at his national record, he was the first "clutch" player because he always turned up in finals and had a taste for the big occasions. Case in point is that 1958 goal, that bicycle kick. And of course there was that header in 70. It is quite fascinating that he never fancied penalties as he thought it was a cheap way to score goals. That alone is a testament to his mentality as a footballer.

Pele was unapologetically Brazilian since he played most of his career in Brazil for Santos FC and rejected European giants back then. Any time you talk about Brazilian football, the first player that comes to mind is Pele. Pele is Brazil and Brazil is Pele.

That degree of patriotism and passion for the game were the catalysts for his success and his appreciation from the football community across generations. As with all athletes, he had his fair share of controversies and scandals, but he left politics to politicians and used his footballing prowess to unite his nation.

Surely, he witnessed Messi’s World Cup triumph in his finest hour. It’s perfect timing for him to complete life’s journey knowing that his throne as the greatest of all time has a worthy successor.

Farewell, legend, thanks for everything. Tell Maradona we asked for him.

KENDAL KARAN

Chaguanas