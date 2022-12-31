Cops promise to keep up the crime fight

A IMI Jericho pistol and ammunition were seized by police in Bon Air Gardens. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The police are reassuring the public that they continue to increase their activities over the holiday season as they referred to a series of arrests and gun seizures since the beginning of the month.

A police media release on Friday reported that various exercises in different police divisions led to the arrest of 13 people and the seizure of three guns.

They also reported that a total of eight guns have been seized since Christmas Day.

Among the 13 was an illegal migrant and two men who were held for the possession of a gun and ammunition.

On December 26 officers of the North Eastern Division arrested Jamal Aberdeen, 22, while he tried to break into a parked car in San Juan.

Police said Aberdeen was charged with four counts of larceny and two counts of malicious damage.

He was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate to face the charges on Friday.

In an unrelated incident police assigned to the North Central Division Task Force and the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in Tunapuna when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

As the man walked away from the police, the officers stopped him and searched him when they found a Taurus pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The 21-year-old man was arrested.

Police in the North Central Division also chased a man in Bon Air Gardens.

The man threw away a black plastic bag containing an IMI Jericho Pistol, before getting away.

On December 27, police searched a house at Smith Hill, Carenage, where they found a magazine with 12 rounds of ammunition and a plastic ammunition crate with nine rounds of ammunition.

A 28-year-old man who was in the house at the time was arrested.

In Arima police arrested one man in relation to an arson while eight others were arrested for affiliation warrants totalling $105,970.

In an unrelated incident police while conducting a road traffic exercise arrested a 26-year-old Venezuelan man for illegal entry.

The man did not have any identification on him and told officers he got to Trinidad by boat.