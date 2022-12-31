Claxton Bay murder victim named

The man found dead with gunshot wounds on Tuesday at the roadside in Claxton Bay has been identified.

The police named him Jose Ricardo Ramos Salazar, 26, from Gasparillo. He was a Venezuelan.

His body was spotted on Tuesday morning off Dump Road near the Forres Park landfill by someone who alerted the police.

Part of a bed sheet was wrapped around and partially covered the body. The sheet was smeared with blood.

The police do not have a motive.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.