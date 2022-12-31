Barataria man, 19, fatally shot by police

File photo

A 19-year-old Barataria man was killed by police on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

Sources said, based on intelligence, officers of the North Eastern Division went to Councilman Gardens, Malick around 1.30 pm, where they “had cause to engage” with Kariq Cox near his home. It was said he pointed a gun at the officers who responded by shooting Cox several times.

An illegal gun was seized and Cox died on the scene.

Investigations are continuing.