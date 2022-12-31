Another hazardous seas alert to begin Saturday, end Monday

Rough seas at Manzanilla Beach. File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Met Office has said that this country will be under a yellow-level hazardous seas alert from Saturday-Monday.

On Friday, the Met Office said the alert will begin at 2am on Saturday and end at 12pm on Monday.

It listed the affected areas as the Northern and Eastern coastlines.

"Large breaking waves in excess of three metres due to long period swells are possible along nearshore, northern and eastern coastlines of TT.

"Seas can also become choppy at times during windy conditions.

"Conditions will be amplified during high tides. Impacts include: high surf, dangerous conditions for swimming and small craft operations near affected coastlines."

It urged sea bathers, fishermen, small craft operators and all marine interests to monitor sea conditions and be cautious.