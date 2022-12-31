A tribute to Black Stalin

THE EDITOR: The passing of our beloved Black Stalin will generate numerous and well-deserved stories, articles, accolades, personal interactions and recollections.

I never had the privilege or pleasure of meeting Leroy Calliste. I know of him, have seen him perform on TV, listened to his music, have at least one LP and know much of his lyrics. Inspirational, motivational, profound words wrapped in rhythm and tempo that would move us to dance, jump-up and "get on."

Yet, as many of us do repeatedly, we could get caught up in the atmosphere and not hear what the black man was singing to each one of us. "Preach preacher, rap on brother, tell it like it is" could all apply, but often we do not want to be told, or even reminded.

Stalin's audience or congregation was our nation, our region and our people. In his meek humility, he demonstrated that "as a man thinketh in his heart, so is he."

We will not hear any new messages from Stalin. There is no need, we already have what he gave. Now the challenge is to keep it, cherish it, preserve it, and use it.

I hope we do not feel the need to have a ritual that looks like a J'Ouvert mas band, with everybody having one for the black man. Wait, Dorothy, wait!

DAVID H RAGOBAR

