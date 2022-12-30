UNC tells Rowley: Please don't consider presidency

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE UNC is urging the Prime Minister not to consider attempting to become president of this country in 2023, saying political leaders should stick to the Parliament.

A new president is set to be elected in January as President's Paula-Mae Weekes's five-year term comes to an end.

In a notice in the TT Gazette dated December 23, Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the Electoral College, Bridgid Annisette-George, said the Electoral College will convene on January 20, 2023 to select a new president.

At a press conference on Thursday, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said he heard Dr Rowley might be considering throwing his hat into that ring, but urged him to reconsider.

"Dr Keith Rowley is clearly one of the least competent public office holders to have ever occupied the Office of the Prime Minister...His policies have been flawed...

"Dr Rowley ought not to be considering himself. It will undermine the Office of the President for an incumbent prime minister to move from the seat of prime minister to president."

Moonilal said if Rowley takes "God out of his mind" and tries to do this, "the Opposition will defy that and stand up in the defence of the right of citizens to have proper and fit office holders in the highest office in the land."

In addition, Moonilal said, there have also been rumours that Senate President Christine Kangaloo is being considered for presidency.

Moonilal said while he does not "cast aspersions" on the office of the President of the Senate, "It will be wrong for us to be looking at raw, naked, at times obscene politicians in the political sphere.

"The place for politicians is clearly in the Parliament, it is not in the President's House, it is not in the Judiciary..."

He said the nominees for president should be independent, neutral and "have some professional background."

Asked by Newsday if a member of the UNC showed interest in going up for president, what his reaction would be, Moonilal said his statement was mainly alluding to Rowley and Kangaloo.

Asked if the UNC would make its nominee public, Moonilal said that would be for Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesar to make a decision on.

However, Opposition MP Dave Tancoo told Newsday the party has "to caucus to determine (its) consensus" which will be done in early January.

Newsday contacted Rowley and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young but calls and messages went unanswered.

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga told Newsday he will not give credibility to "this latest flight of fancy from the UNC.

"I would suggest that you interrogate the UNC's sources as I'm concerned that this recent claim, like most, if not all others, is devoid of any semblance of fact/reality.

"I am even more concerned that these attempts by the opposition to waste both your time and mine may take root or worse, bear fruit."

But he said he feels optimistic that when people start holding them accountable "for their misguided utterances...they may desist from making same.

"I think that when you interrogate the source before seeking confirmation or denial, the news product and the consuming public by extension, would be better off for it."