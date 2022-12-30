Stalin was an exceptional person

THE EDITOR: It was with deep regret that I heard of the passing of our iron-jawed icon, Black Stalin.

Stalin's contribution to the development of the Caribbean, in general, and TT, in particular, is immeasurable; and like that other deceased regional icon, Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley, his appeal was not limited to the field of entertainment.

Stalin was the conscience of our people and found very clever ways to articulate, in his music, how we collectively felt about various issues. He held those in authority to account, but without rancour and hostility, such that even those individuals who were in receipt of his criticism took his advice and sought to do better. He was held in very high esteem.

He was a beacon of hope for a better future when our nation's economic situation seemed to be on an unrelenting downward spiral in the mid-1980s. He had no doubt that we could make it if we try. He was confident that the enduring spirit of our nation, faith in God, and a more sustained collective effort and commitment would see us through the dark times.

Stalin was not finished mentoring us. He was delivered a very harsh blow by an extremely debilitating disease. However, he did not succumb to despair, as he fought the good fight with an immaculate spirit and grace so remarkably.

We have been blessed with a truly exceptional human being and, no doubt, for all time, will cherish his memory with the aid of his music. He was the quintessential Caribbean man. What an indelible legacy!

Rest in peace, my brother, and rise in glory.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine