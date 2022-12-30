Raise thepensions of public servants

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I retired from the police service as an inspector in 2007, after serving for about 35 years.

During my tenure, I discharged my duties efficiently and faithfully at all times and shortly after my retirement I began receiving my monthly pension payments.

At that time, I would say my pension was reasonable, based on the state of the economy. I was able to treat with all my financial needs in a very comfortable manner.

However, as the years have gone by, I have found myself in a position where I can no longer treat effectively with my living needs as my pension does not allow me to do so. This is due to the extremely high cost of living and the increasing cost of healthcare (the various medications I need just keep rising).

My monthly pension payments have been more or less the same since I retired about 15 years ago. As such, I am making a request, on behalf of all retired police officers, other law enforcement officers and public servants, to the Government, through Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, to consider increasing retired public servants' monthly pensions to a reasonable amount. Should an increase be considered, it should be applied every time there is a salary increase for public servants.

I am not 100 per cent certain, but I understand that at Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) retired employees' pensions are adjusted with each salary increase granted to serving employees.

I was delighted to read Minister Imbert’s Christmas message, which he posted on his Twitter page. He said the country’s financial situation has been improving and will continue to do so in 2023 and that TT’s wealth will be distributed equitably.

I am therefore looking forward to the minister considering my appeal to share the country’s wealth by increasing the monthly pensions of all retired public servants.

LINDSAY WHEELER

via e-mail