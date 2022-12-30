Power outages across Tobago

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

A number of areas in Tobago have been left without power on Friday.

Just after 10 am, citizens took to social media to report that they were without electricity.

The areas affected are: Plymouth, Lowlands, Scarborough, Concordia, Mason Hall, Moriah, Black Rock, Belle Garden, Glamorgan, Patience Hill and Signal Hill.

When contacted, manager of corporate communications, Trinidad and Tobago Electricty Commission Annabelle Brasnell said, "There is an issue in Tobago, but it's being rectified as we speak. We did lose a large portion of the customers, but I believe they have already started restoration, so everybody should be back up shortly.”

Brasnell could not confirm what caused the problem.

“I don’t know what the issue is but when these things happen, the priority is restoration. The cause of it, I would have to find that out after, once we have gotten everybody back up."