Police records a 22 per cent increase in road fatalities

FILE PHOTO: Police manage the scene of a fatal accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near UWI on Tuesday. -

POLICE have commenced a major traffic crackdown hoping to significantly reduce the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities.

Less than two days before the year ends, the Roadway Surveillance Unit of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch recorded a 22 per cent increase in road deaths.

In 2021 police recorded 74 road fatalities. In 2022, 90 people died in road accidents.

The latest fatality, on Tuesday involved 41-year-old Andy Alleyne who lost control of his Jaguar near the UWI intersection along the eastbound highway and crashed into the light pole.

Hours later a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross the eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Police are still trying to identify the deceased.

The release said, “Although the figure from the Roadway Surveillance Unit of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch represents a 22 per cent increase over 2021, the last time the country recorded a similar road death figure was in 1956.”

Pedestrians account for the largest category killed on the roadway with 35 of the 90 deaths recorded. In 2021, 29 pedestrians were killed in road accidents.

This represents a 20 per cent increase.

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is now asking motorists to be cautious. She said there will be a greater police presence on the roads in the upcoming long weekend.