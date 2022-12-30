Kenneth Salick gets Chutneymusic.com song of the year title

Kenneth Salick. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Kenneth Salick and Shellita Khemraj are the winners of the Chutneymusic.com Awards' top titles. They have been selected as Top Male Performer and Top Female Performer. Salick was also awarded the Song of The Year title.

In a media release, Chutneymusic.com said the awards “gives titles and recognition to exemplars in the chutney music industry.”

Winners are determined by a combination of people’s choice (public voting via Facebook) and website data.

The Top 10 Year End Countdown, which is an accumulation of all the weekly Chutneymusic.com Top 10 Countdowns, determines the Song of the Year, Top Male Performer, Top Female Performer, and Top 10 Female Performers, the release said.

Here are the awards as determined by the website data of chutneymusic.com:

Song of the Year: Kenneth Salick – She want a 4×4 Van

Top Male Performer: Kenneth Salick

Top Female Performer: Shellita Khemraj

People’s Choice categories: One round determined by Facebook fan voting and concluded December 23:

Best Chutney Radio Station – 103FM Trinidad

Best Radio Personality – Ivana Gobin

Best Producer – Sunny Raghubardayal – Saregama Records

Best New Artist – Rochana Balgobind

Breakthrough Artist – Sandesh Sewdien

Best DJ – DJ Legend NYC

Best Videographer – Sunny R – SR Studios

Best Dance Group – 411 Dance

Best Band – Dil-E-Nadan