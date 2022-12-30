Indian Walk man charged with murders of woman, daughter

- TTPS

A 42-year-old man is due to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday charged with the murders of Sachel Kernell Elliott, 32, and her daughter, Nova Brereton. Nova would have turned two on June 29, next year.

The police charged Cleon "Salva" Teesdale, 42, of Indian Walk, Moruga, on Thursday, the same day the mother and daughter were laid to rest at Paynter Cemetery.

Teesdale was also charged with the attempted murder of Elliot’s common-law husband Akiel Brereton, 40, the Nova's father.

The police also charged the accused with having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

Detective Sgt Ralph Ramroop laid the charges.

A police statement on Thursday said Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul advised the police to charge Teesdale.

Supt Sean Dhillpaul of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) led the investigations, which detective Insp Aslim Hosein and Sgt Smith supervised. It also included an "investigative team" from the bureau.

The statement said at around 7.50 pm on December 19, Brereton was in Elliott’s mini mart at Fort George Road, Indian Walk.

Two men got out of a blue Toyota Aqua car with a rifle and started shooting Brereton, hitting him and the mother and daughter.

The two men returned to the car, which drove off.

W/Sgt Bassarath and PC Ascevero received a report of the shooting while on mobile patrol, intercepted a blue Toyota Aqua car along Manahambre Road, and arrested a man.