How we can integrate migrants into society

Mirgants wait to enter the Immigration Office on Henry Street in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: How can we create a more tolerant and inclusive society?

Migration is a natural and inevitable part of the human experience. TT, a Caribbean nation located off the coast of Venezuela, has a long history of immigration. This island country, which has a diverse and multicultural population, has benefitted greatly from the contributions of migrants.

However, these people often face significant challenges, including discrimination, exploitation and violence. To ensure their full participation and contribution in society, it is important that the Government and civil society organisations work together to promote their inclusion and integration.

A key aspect of their insertion is to guarantee that they have access to the same rights and protections as citizens (natives and nationalised). This may include providing them with legal protection and resources, promoting education and awareness about their rights, and working to combat discrimination/exploitation in all its forms.

This inclusion also has to do with promoting their social and economic integration.

So how can we practise greater inclusion of migrants in TT? Here are some ideas:

* Support policies that promote their rights and protection, which may include advocating for laws and policies that provide them with legal protection and resources, as well as promote education and awareness of their rights.

* Promote social and economic integration. This includes providing them with access to education and training programmes, helping them find employment and housing, as well as creating opportunities for them to participate in the cultural, social and political life of the country.

* Promote cultural understanding and appreciation. This means learning about the different cultures and traditions they brought with them. By actively seeking opportunities to learn from and interact with migrants, we can help build a more inclusive and compassionate society.

* Stand up against discrimination and exploitation. If we witness discrimination or exploitation against migrants, we must speak out and take action to support and protect them, which includes advocating for policy change or simply standing up for their rights and dignity in our daily life.

* Work together to achieve measures that promote inclusion and social integration that allow us to create a more inclusive and humanitarian society that values the contributions and rights of all people, regardless of their immigration status.

In this way we will guarantee their participation and contribution to the development, well-being and prosperity of TT.

JESSEL MAHASE

via e-mail